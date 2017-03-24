Duncan has the highest child poverty rate in Urban BC, with over 31-percent of our children living in poverty.

The Starfish Pack Program is a new non-profit that is hoping to tackle this issue by providing school kids in need with enough food for the weekend. Co-Chair Corrine Thompson says coming to school hungry is having a huge effect on a child’s ability to learn.

Four local Rotary Clubs are teaming up with the Cowichan Valley School District to initiate this program in our community. SD79 has identified 180 students that would benefit from this program. Thompson says they are hoping to get the whole community involved to help kick-start this program.