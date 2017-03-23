The province has announced one hundred new campsites on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will be ready for the 2017 camping season.

They includes new sites at Rathtrevor Park, Lake Cowichan, and Desolation Sound Provincial Park.

The new campsites are among the first phase of the 1,900 new campsites announced by the Premier in November.Recreation sites will be significantly expanded in key areas – along the most populated, high-demand east spine of Vancouver Island – as well as targeted spots along the west coast.

The work will also include the development of one new recreation site near Nanaimo.