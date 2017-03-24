It was a close call for two men and a toddler after they were ejected from a boat in Cowichan Bay yesterday evening.

Simon Pidcock, Gary Sutton and Thyrien Garde-Jacobs from Ocean Eco Adventures Whale Watching were coming back in to Cowichan Bay when they noticed a small boat doing donuts at full speed, and went closer to investigate.

After the water rescue, Pidcock says they focused their attention to the boat.

Pidcock says he is just glad they decided to come in at the right time, because five minutes more could have meant a different outcome to the situation.