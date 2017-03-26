The Canada Revenue Agency has made it a little easier to fill out your tax return.

Spokesperson, Simrat Bains says, if you have a “My CRA Account”, your tax software can pull your information from slips filed with the agency….

If you were using the Income splitting tax credit, you will notice that line item has been eliminated for the 2016 year and future tax years.

However, if you are receiving a pension, you may be able to split your eligible pension income with your spouse to reduce your taxes.