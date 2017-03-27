19 year old Natalie Williams from the Cowichan Valley suffers from a rare, life-long childhood liver disease that requires a liver transplant.

She shares more on her life with biliary atresia.

Williams suffers from constant pain, visits to the hospital every 7-10 days and trouble eating, as well as maintaining a normal daily routine. She and her family started a non-profit in 2012 to bring awareness to the biliary atresia.