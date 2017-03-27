19 year old Natalie Williams from the Cowichan Valley suffers from a rare, life-long childhood liver disease that requires a liver transplant.
She shares more on her life with biliary atresia.
Williams suffers from constant pain, visits to the hospital every 7-10 days and trouble eating, as well as maintaining a normal daily routine. She and her family started a non-profit in 2012 to bring awareness to the biliary atresia.
She was placed on the waiting list for a new liver last October, under the condition her family would be able to pay for post care following the transplant, at the cost of approximately 15 thousand dollars. Williams says the community has been really supportive so far, especially her dad’s colleagues at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP. Donations are being accepted at the detachment.