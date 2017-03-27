Duncan residents who are interested in learning more about the city’s budget and 6-year financial plan are invited to an open house budget meeting today.

Director of Finance Talitha Soldera says after debating various options, council is considering a steady tax increase of 2.4-percent for this year.

Council did consider a zero-percent tax increase for the next 3 to 5 years, but decided against it as drawback include less opportunity for completing capital projects. Duncan’s population remained under 5 thousand people in 2016, meaning the province still pays 70 percent of policing costs for the city.