Duncan residents who are interested in learning more about the city’s budget and 6-year financial plan are invited to an open house budget meeting today.
Director of Finance Talitha Soldera says after debating various options, council is considering a steady tax increase of 2.4-percent for this year.
Council did consider a zero-percent tax increase for the next 3 to 5 years, but decided against it as drawback include less opportunity for completing capital projects.
Duncan’s population remained under 5 thousand people in 2016, meaning the province still pays 70 percent of policing costs for the city.
If the population goes over 5 thousand, the municipality must assume responsibility for police services and pay 70 percent of the cost, while the feds pay the remainder.
The meeting takes place at City Hall from 4-6pm.