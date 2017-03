The B.C. Conservative Party plans to offer some real choices during the upcoming election.

John Twigg, director of policy and communications says the party is looking at potential leaders but getting talented, level headed, community minded candidates is a high priority too….

Twigg says the Party won’t be running a full slate of candidates, but they will be running enough to form an opposition.

He says they’ll be releasing one plank of their platform a day once the writ is dropped.