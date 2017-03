Cowichan Tribes is teaming up with Youth for Christ Victoria to bring a new program to the community for kids aged 8-12.

Cowichan Tribes Youth Coordinator Toni Williams says many Cowichan parents have complained of a lack of programming for this age group.

Youth for Christ will drive a big blue bus from Victoria every Monday to accommodate the program, which would provide activities for youth.

Interested families can check out the bus on April 3rd, and the program will begin on April 10th.