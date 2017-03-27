The Minister of Environment has extended the deadline for non-domestic users of groundwater to apply for a licence without having to pay the one-time application fee.

It’s been extended to the end of this year.

It’s anticipated there are about 20,000 non domestic users of groundwater in the province.

So far, the province has received just over 1,000 applications.

There have been reports within the province about the documentation requirement but when we asked the Ministry of Environment if we could speak to someone there was no one available.