The Huu-ay-aht First Nations has approved Steelhead LNG’s proposed LNG export facility on their traditional territory near Bamfield.
The vote is significant because it’s the earliest point in a project development that a BC First Nations community has voted to approve an LNG facility or pipeline project.
70 percent of First Nations people who voted supported the 30 billion dollar project which is still a long way from reality.
The Chief of the First Nation says it could be a financial game changer for the Nation of 750 people, located on the west side of Vancouver Island.