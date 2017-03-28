On average, 940 youth are injured and three are killed in crashes every year on Vancouver Island.

ICBC handed out 25 thousand dollars in funding across BC toward the PARTY program, which provides Grade 10 students an opportunity to experience what it would be like in the case of a real car crash.

Community Coordinator Colleen Woodger says it usually takes place in a hospital so students can see the different stages of trauma treatment.

Duncan Christian School and Brentwood College will be taking part in a session at Cowichan District Hospital on April 11th.