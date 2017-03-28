Another court battle, over the use of property, in the CVRD is done.

In an effort to prevent the owners of the 117 year old Balme Ayr Farms from extracting gravel on its property the neighbours cried foul in the approval process between the CVRD and the Agricultural Land Commission.

They also argued the Farm needs to have an Environmental Assessment Certificate.

The Supreme Court judge hearing the case disagreed and that allows Balme Ayr Farms to proceed with their plan.

The Farms’ Shelly Balme says it’s been a long process…

Balme says all of their permits are in place now and the project, which will see gravel extracted from about 45 acres of their property and replaced with a good quality soil to permit forage production.