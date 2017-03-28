The vice-principal at Lake Cowichan Secondary school did not return to the building following spring break.
Staff and school district officials are mum on the reason why.
RCMP confirmed that they had been involved in an investigation concerning Brent Zimmer, but that’s all they will say.
According to the online teacher registry on the B.C. Ministry of Education s website, Zimmer has signed an undertaking not to teach, which means his certifcation remains valid but he will await a resolution to the matter before teaching again.
No other information has been released.