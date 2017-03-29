Gulf Island residents and businesses will be better able to access faster Internet speeds.

Local Internet service provider Beacon Wireless has been given almost 127,000 dollars from the province and will match that funding to put up 4 new radio tower sites. About 1,000 rural households and businesses will have better opportunities to stay connected as a result of the new towers which will connect unserved areas of Gulf Island communities.

The towers will improve connection speeds for areas with existing coverage and will also be shared with local emergency services to improve safety.

Particular areas that will benefit from the investment include Gabriola, Penelakut, and Thetis among others.