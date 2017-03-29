The province’s Auditor General says there are still some security weaknesses in the I-T system used by police in B.C.
The system contains sensitive data on police investigations, criminal records, victims and even connects to other police I-T systems in Canada.
Carol Bellringer says the first audit of the system was done in 2013 and found both external and internal vulnerabilities….
Bellringer says the company that operates the system has good controls to protect against external Internet attacks, but is still working to strengthen internal security.