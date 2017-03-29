ICBC says roundabouts greatly reduce serious crashes, injuries and fatalities because they eliminate the chance of a head-on collision.. but somehow many motorists remain confused about them.

Constable Amron Russell is reminding motorists of some rules around roundabouts including what to do if an emergency vehicle approaches in a traffic circle.

Russell says when you’re leaving the roundabout, signal a right turn just before you exit. That lets drivers waiting to enter the roundabout and pedestrians waiting to cross know your intentions.