One man was arrested in connection with a crime spree that took place on Tuesday.

Corporal Krista Hobday with North Cowichan Duncan RCMP says 40 year old Ryan William McDonald is reported to have entered a business in the Duncan Mall area demanding money from the till, followed by forcible entry into a Rockridge Road area residence where he is reported to have assaulted a man in his home. Hobday says he then returned to the parking lot of the Duncan Mall.

She says there is a connection between McDonald, the store and the resident, and they are known to each other.

McDonald is facing several charges in court this afternoon, including assault, forcible entry, mischief and dangerous driving.