Nanaimo RCMP is continuing their investigation into the disappearance of a 16 year old girl who may be in the company of a 53 year old man.

Makayla Chang was last seen in Nanaimo 13 days ago.

She goes by the name of Makayla, Kayla or Finn and is described as part Asian/part white, 5 foot 1, 110 pounds, with light skin, and short dyed red hair.

She wears glasses and has piercings in her lip and in the skin above her upper lip, sometimes wears wigs and may dress as a boy. She may be in the company of 53 year old Steven Michael Bacon, who is a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 209 pounds, with a short buzz cut hairstyle, a thick white goatee, a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and a tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Steven Michael Bacon