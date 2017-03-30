Forest dependent communities will have to wait a little longer for some clarity on the softwood lumber dispute, and maybe a lot longer.

David Emerson, B.C.’s Special Envoy to the U.S. says discussions to this point have not been reassuring and it’s not clear if the U.S. Administration will roll the softwood dispute into the entire NAFTA process…..

Emerson is hoping the Americans will want to get a softwood deal out of the way first.

He says the Canadians have asked that coastal species, like cedar, be excluded from the investigation but whether or not the U.S. will do that is still up in the air.