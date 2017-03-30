Three men, their dogs and a cat had to spend a chilly night on shore after their sailboats struck a reef and sunk.

The incident happened Thursday night at Boat Harbour, near Cedar, south of Dodd Narrows.

The men had a kayak and were able to get to shore, but it was too dark to do much more and the men were disoriented.

RCM-SAR spokesperson Brian Cromp says they were called to the scene early Friday morning.

He says they attended to the scene to ensure there was nothing leaking from the vessels.

Cromp says now, the men will be expected to get the sunken sailboats out of the water.