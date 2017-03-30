The Children and Family Council for Cowichan is encouraging families to learn more about the 10 dollar a day childcare plan.

Chair Mary Dolan says there is a real crisis in childcare because fees are too high.

Dolan says more affordable, quality childcare will even help reduce the number of children taken away from their families in the Cowichan Valley.

Dolan says she was motivated to raise awareness about the plan after hearing the story of “Baby Mac,” a 16 month old Vancouver boy who died in childcare. She says the child’s parents struggled to find child care for their son, and are using their story to help other families.

The federal government recently announced 7-billion dollars in funding over 10 years for new childcare spaces.