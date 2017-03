The Auditor General of BC says there should not be an increase in provincial spending on policy advertising prior to an election.

However, Carol Bellringer realizes that is potentially what is happening in the province……

That meeting is taking place today (Thurs) but Bellringer says her office cannot stop advertising and can only influence policies surrounding it.

The B.C. government has nearly doubled its advertising spending for the January to May period, but Andrew Wilkinson, whose ministry is responsible for the communications and advertising budget, says there’s good reasons for it.

He says it s to raise awareness of the fentanyl overdose crisis and the new affordable housing program, among other programs.