The sewer system in Mesachie Lake will be getting a much-needed upgrade, thanks to a grant from the federal and BC governments.

CVRD Chair Jon Lefebure welcomes the grant, saying the infrastructure is in urgent need of improvements.

The federal government awarded $739,896 with $487,671 from the province, and a $251, 226 CVRD contribution for that project.

Grants were also awarded to support water security planning in the Cowichan River and to implement sustainable watershed systems through asset management in the Cowichan Valley.

The Sustainable Watershed Systems project received $132,500 from the feds while the province gave $87, 450.

CVRD was also awarded $100,000 from the federal government and $66,000 from BC government for the Cowichan Water Supply Structured Decision Model Development.

These are just three projects out of 144 in BC to receive grants through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund announced earlier this month.