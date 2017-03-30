The government is under fire today from the BC Federation of Labour over the issue of a surplus at WorkSafe BC.

Jobs Minister Shirley Bond is saying after the May election, the Liberals, should they form the next government, will return excess funds collected by WorkSafe BC to the employers that paid them.

Bond is not sure just how much excess cash is in the fund but according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, WorkSafe BC collects 40 per cent more than it needs.