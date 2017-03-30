A special prosecutor has been appointed to advise the RCMP as it continues to investigate illegal political donations in BC.

Vancouver lawyer David Butcher was appointed following a formal request from the RCMP earlier this week.

Special prosecutors are appointed to serve the public – usually on sensitive investigations where improper influence is a concern. They are independent from the government.

The ongoing investigation stems from reporting by the Globe and Mail that the BC’s Liberal Party has been receiving illegal donations from lobbyists.