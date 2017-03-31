Up to 200 bikers could be making their way along the Island Highway from Nanaimo to Langford Saturday afternoon.

The Hell’s Angels may be riding to honour a prospect murdered earlier this month and to remind the public and rivals that the gang is around. The body of a 39 year old Sooke man was found near Port Renfrew and the discovery is being treated as a homicide.

As a result of the ride there could be delays on the Island Highway Saturday afternoon.

Mounties say they will be out to monitor the activity and ensure public safety.