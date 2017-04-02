A section of the Malahat between Shawnigan Lake Road and Aspen Road will soon be four-laned with wider shoulders, in efforts to improve safety on the highway.

The BC government announced work is starting on the five-kilometre stretch, and the upgrade aso includes installation of median barriers, plus construction of frontage roads and a new turnaround.

The province says every effort will be made to minimize traffic delays related to construction, particularly during peak commuter times.

With the completion of this project, the province says 65-percent of the Malahat corrifor will be median divided.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2018.