ICBC has released the latest statistics with regards to stolen vehicles.

Across the province, 50 per cent of the top 10 vehicles stolen last year were pickups.

April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month and police and ICBC are encouraging vehicle owners, especially owners of pickup trucks, to prevent auto theft by double-checking that you’ve locked it and have no valuables in sight.

Ford F Series pickup trucks were the most common vehicle stolen in B.C. with more than 1,200 stolen in 2016.