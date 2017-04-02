Hunting licenses are now available online.

To purchase a hunting licence using the new online system, hunters will need a basic BCeID. The species licences are also being redesigned.

All types of species licences purchased online will be mailed to applicants, however, they can also be purchased and immediately at Service BC and FrontCounter BC locations.

Effective April 10th, Conservation officers will be able to check a hunter’s registry and licensing information in the field using a new mobile phone app.