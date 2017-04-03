This month, the Canadian Cancer Society marks its 60th Daffodil Month.

The intent is to rally Canadians to show their support for people living with cancer and to honour those who have died by wearing a daffodil pin or buying fresh daffodils.

The Cancer Society’s Debi Dempsey says the money raised during the campaign is helping to make a difference….

Dempsey says a number of local businesses have already made their purchases.