The Duncan-North Cowichan Citizens’ Assembly is hosting their second and final public roundtable, to gather feedback from the public on an amalgamation.

The Assembly is made up of 36 randomly selected community members who will be responsible for making a recommendation to council on whether they support or object to the joining of the municipalities. Chair Peter McLeod says the first public meeting was all about hearing concerns, and original thoughts..

McLeod says it’s important to remember that the citizen’s assembly is not making the final decision. He says the past four meetings have been about learning from others to make the an educated recommendation.