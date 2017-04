A deal has been worked out with the ownership group to keep the Nanaimo Clippers in the Harbour City.

A Society will take over the operations of the Club.

The Clippers, Andrea Trepanier, says the Nanaimo Clippers Hockey Society will be formed to keep the team viable and eventually, pay out the owners…..

Trepanier says a substantial increase in ticket sales and fan support, as well as a long term commitment from corporate sponsors will be needed to keep the team viable.