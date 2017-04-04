Nurses didn’t sign up to “take down” people when patients or family members get violent.

But Gail Duteil, president of the B.C. Nurses Union, says more and more that’s the position nurses are finding themselves in and it’s not right….

Duteil says an education campaign is underway that’s aimed at nurses, nursing students, the public, health regions and all the levels of government about the incidence of violence nurses are finding themselves in.

Duteil says the union would like to see assaulting a nurse become a felony and that involves federal legislative changes but nurses would also like to see more safety officers on sites and to get a clearer understanding of the threats they may face during residential visits.