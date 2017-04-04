In B.C., drivers are at fault in nearly 80 per cent of motorcycle crashes where the rider is seriously injured.

As the weather warms up, RCMP are warning motorists to be aware of all other users of the road. Constable Amron Russell with North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says it’s important for everyone to prioritize road safety. She encourages those on bikes and motorbikes to invest in a good helmet.

Russell also recommends cycling in bright clothing and gear to make it easier for other motorists to notice you.