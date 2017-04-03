A number of groups in the Cowichan Valley are recipients of a Community Wellness Grant from Island Health.

Applicants for the grant have to submit a project that addresses specific issues, like frail seniors, mental health and substance use, or early childhood development among other things.

The Cowichan Valley region will share just about 189,000 dollars.

Recipients include the Chemainus Community Schools Association and their Food for Fun program, the Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society and their Circles of Support Project, the Cowichan Green Community and the Youth Outreach Garden Team and Cowichan Tribes.

The Cowichan Valley Intercultural and Immigrant Aid Society

will also get some cash to help with counselling support for refugees in the Cowichan Valley and the Greenwoods Eldercare Society on Salt Spring Island will get some cash for its Community Seniors Balance and Falls Prevention program.