Monday night the officer was doing patrols on the Chemainus First Nation, near Ladysmith, after police got several reports of an impaired driver.

The officer pulled over an unrelated vehicle and the driver was found to be unlicensed.

While dealing with the driver, the 63 year old registered owner of the vehicle turned up at the scene and became confrontational, ultimately resulting in a physical fight with the lone police officer, who called for back-up.