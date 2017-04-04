The province has handed out some cash to local school districts under the Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District is getting almost 630,000 dollars over the next three years for the purchase of equipment including table saws, MIG welders and wood lathes.

the Cowichan Valley School District is receiving just over 200,000 dollars over the next three years to purchase equipment including a wheel balancer, tire changer and drill presses.

The Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program will see 7 point 5 million dollars dispersed during the current school year to school districts across B.C.