The province will be repainting some highway lines with a new reflective glass bead, high build paint and that’s supposed to improve the visibility of the lines for motorists.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will spend an additional million dollars applying the new paint and glass bead to key locations on some of the province’s busiest highways including Highways 1, 3, 5, 16 and 97. One of the first areas to benefit from the paint is Highway 14 on Vancouver Island.

That’s supposed to get done early this month.