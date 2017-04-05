Vancouver Island University has passed an operating budget of almost 144 million dollars.

CFO and Vice President of Administration, Shelley Legin says the biggest ticket item in the budget is salaries and benefits which is 72 per cent of the total budget….

Legin says, as well, with the capital projects slated for the Nanaimo campus, that also adds to the employment contribution VIU makes in the community.

As for revenue, about 43 per cent of it comes from tuition and domestic student tuition fees will go up 2 per cent.

41 per cent of the money for the budget comes from the province.