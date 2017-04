The MP for Cowichan Malahat Langford is calling on the Liberal government to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana while they go through the process of legalization.

Alistair MacGregor spoke to the issue in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded, saying that legalization is about protecting children, and keeping money out of organized crime.

The Liberal government has plans to release legislation this month to legalize marijuana by Canada Day next year.