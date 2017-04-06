The Cowichan Estuary Restoration and Conservation Association say they have been denied access for trail maintenance or additional project development for an Estuary Nature Trail and Open Air Classroom in Cowichan Bay.

Western Stevedoring is the long-term leaser of that area, and Terminal Manager Rob James says about halfway through project construction, they realized there were some liability issues they needed to sort out before the project could continue.

James says in the meantime, the trail is still always open to the public. He says they are consulting with the community and their legal team for direction on when the project can start again.