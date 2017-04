The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith says the Liberal government is not walking the talk on climate change or helping the middle class.

Sheila Malcolmson told the House of Commons cutting the transit tax credit makes no sense….

Instead, Malcolmson says, if the government wants to close tax loopholes, it ought to have closed the CEO stock option loophole, as it promised it would.

That, she says, would have generated 750 million dollars in annual revenue.