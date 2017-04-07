The Cowichan Search and Rescue team were called out to locate a young man and his companion between Burnt Bridge and Kinsol Trestle.

Search Manager Tina Phillips says they got a call around 5pm on Tuesday to assist BC Ambulance.

A team 26 Cowichan Search and Rescue members were able to get coordinates from Telus, and narrow down the location. The couple were treated on site, and then walked out to BC Ambulance.

Phillips says anyone going out for hikes should be prepared for changing weather, and always carry food and water. She says wearing the right clothing is an important step in preparing.