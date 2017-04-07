The 7th Annual Hug-A-Thon is happening tomorrow at Mellor Hall.

President of Handmade Hugs Julie McClure says about 45 people come together every year to craft, knit and sew comfort items for people in our community dealing with stressful situations like illness, loss or displacement.

The event started in 2009, after McClure was inspired by her mother-in-law’s experience in a long-term care facility.

The event goes from 10am to 4pm tomorrow at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds. Over 1300 items were handed out around the Cowichan Valley last year.