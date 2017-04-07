BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings that cross the Strait of Georgia to due severe winds for the remainder of the afternoon.

Services have been cancelled on all routes between Vancouver Island and the Mainland including the Duke Point/Tsawwassen, Departure Bay/Horseshoe Bay and Swartz Bay/Tsawwassen routes.

The sailings between Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands, as well as Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast are also cancelled.

BC Ferries says its monitoring the situation closely.

As of now, sailings will resume later this evening.