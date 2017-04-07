CVRD Board Members will join other regional districts to discuss common issues and take part in professional development at the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities annual convention.

Board Chair Jon Lefebure says they have already done a tour of the new Campbell River hospital as part of the convention, in hopes of seeing something similar come to the Cowichan Valley in the near future. He is also looking forward to conversation on derelict vessels.

Board members will also attend other sessions including responsible conduct of local government elected officials.