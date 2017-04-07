The Duncan Legion is planning a ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge tomorrow at the cenotaph in Charles Hoey Park… but the area is being occupied by a group of campers.

The City of Duncan says they have delivered “notice to vacate” letters to the organizer and all campers, but so far, they have refused to move.

The City says they will not allow a tent city situation to develop, and the campers can voluntarily vacate the area, or staff will enforce the bylaws and remove the camp by way of civil injunctive relief.

The camp was set up as a protest to bring attention to the housing issues in the Cowichan Valley. The City says they will be approaching the Municipality of North Cowichan and Cowichan Tribes to work on an approach to advocate for social housing locally.