With the 2017 camping season just around the corner, more than 49,000 reservations have already been booked through the Discover Camping Reservation Service.

The province says 76 per cent of the bookings originated in British Columbia.

This is the first camping season since the Province announced improvements to the Discover Camping Reservation Service to enhance fair access for everyone looking to book a campsite in B.C.’s world-renowned provincial parks.

Those changes include eliminating the mid-March “opening day” for reservations, and extending the three month rolling window to four months.