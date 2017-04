Bears are waking up from their winter slumber and they are hungry.

Deputy chief Chris Doyle, of the BC Conservation Officer Service, says attractants are a big problem this time of year…..

It is an offence to negligently store attractants.

Another problem at this time of year, Doyle says, is bear jams as bears may emerg from their dens to feed on the green grass at the side of the highway.

He says motorists shouldn’t stop, it’s dangerous for other traffic and for the bears.