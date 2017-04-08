The ranks of unemployed workers in BC has grown.

BC Federation of Labour President Irene Lanzinger says almost 10,000 more British Columbians were out of work compared to the previous month.

Lanzinger says BC is leading the country in the prevalence of precarious part-time work.

According to Statistics Canada part-time jobs rose by 6,000 in March from February. According to the Statscan numbers, 21 point 2 of all jobs in BC are part-time, which tend to be lower paying, with fewer benefits, and have unstable hours.

By comparison only 18 point 7 per cent of jobs in Alberta and 18 and a half per cent in Ontario are part-time.